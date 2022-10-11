CMPD announces policy changes in response to teacher being wrongfully handcuffed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than a year after a Charlotte teacher was wrongfully detained after a case of mistaken identity, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police will make some policy changes.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police issued its response to recommendations the Citizens Review Board made after it reviewed the case.

In June 2021, teacher Jasmine Horne was handcuffed on Englehardt Street in west Charlotte and it was captured by CMPD body cameras.

Officers were looking for a woman involved in a stabbing, someone with the same last name as Horne.

Previous Coverage: ‘The sloppiest mistake’: Woman says CMPD wrongly handcuffed, arrested her in case of mistaken identity

They put her name into a system that scans license plates and that’s how they found Horne.

After realizing the mistake, police say Horne was released from custody within 15 minutes of being handcuffed.

Read: FULL CMPD RESPONSE

In May of this year, the Citizen’s Review Board took up the case. It found the CMPD officers involved should have been disciplined.

But in its response, CMPD said that won’t happen because the officers were following the law and the department’s policies.

Now when it comes to that information CMPD entered into its license plate reader system, they will make some changes.

Going forward, the department will only put a suspect’s name into the system, once they have positively I-D’d them.

They’ll also verify those entries every 12 hours, instead of 24.

The department will also review the training L-P-R operators get and an outside agency will review that training.

WBTV is reaching out to Horne to get her reaction on the changes and decisions of those officers that won’t be disciplined.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.