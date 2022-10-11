City of Concord welcomes Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is excited to welcome Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategist. Brown will work closely with city leadership and community partners to develop and implement trainings, programs, and activities that ensure Concord remains a vibrant community where everyone feels they are valued and belong.

Prior to joining the City of Concord, Brown worked as a DEI/Employee Experience Consultant for nonprofit and corporate clients, and worked in higher education to connect students and staff to opportunities that enhanced their experiences. She is also an Adjunct Instructor, teaching personal branding and professional discernment courses at Georgetown University, where she is simultaneously finishing her MBA.

“I’m excited to have Jaime join Team Concord; her consulting and academic work experiences will play a critical role in enhancing our internal and external efforts to create a community where all people can prosper,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne.

Brown will work with city leaders, coworkers, and community partners to develop internal employee DEI programs and training. All city employees are currently required to complete at least one DEI training each year.

“I join the team excited to elevate the employee experience through DEI initiatives,” said Brown. “We spend a lot of time at work so I want people to be seen, heard, and valued during their time here. Additionally, I value the impact this role can have in the community through uplifting the 1,200 city employees and through my own efforts due to my level of care and connection to customers, residents, and other key stakeholders.

I welcome this opportunity as a reciprocal learning experience. I want to share my knowledge with the team and community broadly, and look forward to connecting with folks to absorb information from them.”

Brown will also serve as the liaison to the Concord United Committee. The Concord United Committee was established by City Council to examine racial inequities within city departments, programs, policies and procedures. The Committee presented its first annual report during the September 8, 2022 City Council meeting, which included a summary of their work and recommendations on affordable housing, and their ongoing efforts surrounding public transit. Brown will help facilitate the continuation of this important work.

A New Jersey native, Brown currently resides in Cabarrus County with her fiancé and son. She enjoys exploring the area through art, food, and culture. She earned her Master’s from New York University and her Bachelor’s from Rutgers University. Brown is also a certified yoga instructor with a trauma-informed certification and runs outdoor fitness series in her home area of Mercer County, NJ.

