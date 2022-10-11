NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte

The fire took place sometime around 5:30 a.m. and firefighters are still actively fighting it.
Montana Drive fire
Montana Drive fire(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Firefighters are responding to a fire at what appears to be an assisted living facility in north Charlotte near Uptown.

The fire took place sometime around 5:30 a.m. and firefighters are still actively fighting it.

The assisted living facility was vacant at the time of the fire.

The location is off Beatties Ford Road on Montana Drive. The fire was showing through the roof on arrival.

This is the second fire overnight to take place in Charlotte.

More information will be provided when available.

Also Read: 1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she got stuck under a bus near the...
19-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown; driver charged
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
‘We have to get over that hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule
The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
NC teacher shares concerns over proposal to change teacher licenses, pay scale
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking

Latest News

The Black Family Reunion Charlotte is back
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte
Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed by Davison County on the other...
Groundbreaking for Yadkin River Trailhead happening Monday in Spencer
Staff members of the Family Crisis Council wear purple to show awareness of domestic violence...
Salisbury Police recognizes Domestic Violence Month