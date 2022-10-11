Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Firefighters are responding to a fire at what appears to be an assisted living facility in north Charlotte near Uptown.

The fire took place sometime around 5:30 a.m. and firefighters are still actively fighting it.

The assisted living facility was vacant at the time of the fire.

The location is off Beatties Ford Road on Montana Drive. The fire was showing through the roof on arrival.

This is the second fire overnight to take place in Charlotte.

More information will be provided when available.

