Charlotte city council votes to allow virtual committee meetings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city council approved a change to meeting rules Monday night.

Members can now call or Zoom into committee meetings; not just when they’re sick, but any time they want.

The new rule states members no longer need a reason to be virtual, nor are they required to give a two day notice.

After some back-and-forth discussion, most members were on board.

“I can still do my work and still be home with my babies if they’re sick, or even if I’m sick and still do the people’s business. And if it was legal, it would make perfect sense to me,” said council member Marjorie Molina.

“But under the same voice, it has to make sense for the body of government that we represent.”

The amendment does not apply to larger city council business meetings.

There was discussion about that, but city attorney Patrick Baker warned against it because of potential legal repercussions.

