NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Blink-182 announces reunion tour in 2023, including stop in Charlotte

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will have stops in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.
In addition to the reunion, the band has announced that they will release a new single on...
In addition to the reunion, the band has announced that they will release a new single on Friday, Oct. 14, and a worldwide tour, their first in 10 years as the original lineup.(Blink-182)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The award-winning rock band, Blink-182, will be reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years for a global tour beginning in March 2023.

Led by Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, the band will be going on its biggest tour ever, including a stop in Charlotte, N.C. at Spectrum Center on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will have stops in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America from March 2023 through February 2024.

The band will also drop their new single “Edging’' on Friday, Oct. 14, marking the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom and Travis have been in the studio together.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, October 17, at 10 a.m. at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or blink182.com.

Also Read: Country music fans descend on Uptown for Garth Brooks stadium concert

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she got stuck under a bus near the...
19-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown; driver charged
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
‘We have to get over the hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule
The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
NC teacher shares concerns over proposal to change teacher licenses, pay scale
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking

Latest News

The Black Family Reunion Charlotte is back
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte
Charlotte Fire responding to vacant assisted living facility in north Charlotte
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
Changes made after wrongful arrest of teacher in Charlotte
Steve Wilks
‘I feel very confident’: Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks prepared to help turn team’s season around