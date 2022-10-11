NC DHHS Flu
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say

A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in south St. Louis on Monday. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old has died after police say he shot himself in St. Louis on Monday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy was inside a car when he shot himself in the head in the early afternoon. It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a tweet that the city “lost another one of our babies in an accidental shooting today.”

“While the state legislature prohibits us from making our own commonsense gun safety laws, St. Louisans CAN take steps as responsible gun owners to protect our families and communities,” Jones tweeted.

She reminded gun owners to store their weapons away from children, unloaded and with a gun lock.

