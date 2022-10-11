13-year-old dies in Alexander County after dirt bike crash

TAYLORSVILLE N.C. (WBTV) - The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal dirt bike crash that killed a teenager in Alexander County.

Deputies responded to the crash on Barrett Mountain Road around 4:05 pm on Oct. 9, where a dirt bike motorcycle was traveling south, drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck.

The driver of the dirtbike, Skylar Chapman, 13, of Taylorsville was critically injured and airlifted to Atrium Health in Winston Salem. He died from his injuries Monday morning.

