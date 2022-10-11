NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte

Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire through the roof on Eastbrook Road in northeast Charlotte around 11 p.m. Monday.
One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire through the roof on Eastbrook Road in northeast Charlotte around 11 p.m. Monday.

At the time, three adults and five children were home when the fire occurred. Three people were transported to the hospital and one person was killed and removed from the home.

Red Cross is assisting the family and the fire remains under investigation.

Also Read: Who built their house? WBTV Investigation surprises new homebuyers who didn’t realize who their contractor was.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she got stuck under a bus near the...
19-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown; driver charged
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
‘We have to get over that hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule
The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
NC teacher shares concerns over proposal to change teacher licenses, pay scale
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking

Latest News

The Black Family Reunion Charlotte is back
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte
The council is voting on meeting rule.
Charlotte city council votes to allow virtual committee meetings
Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks stands on the sidelines during the first half of an...
‘It means the world’: Former teammate of Steve Wilks, West Charlotte HS react to news