1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating as murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire through the roof on Eastbrook Road in northeast Charlotte around 11 p.m. Monday.

At the time, three adults and five children were home when the fire occurred. Three people were transported to the hospital and one person was killed and removed from the home.

According to the police report, the fire is now being investigated as a murder.

Very sad situation this AM. An overnight fire in east Charlotte has left one person dead, three w/ serious injuries. A family of 8 was in this home on Eastbrook Rd (right off The Plaza); they had to be rescued by @CharlotteFD firefighters. Developing details on @WBTV_News https://t.co/nsj5F3c0CK pic.twitter.com/0asY1IvSyf — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) October 11, 2022

Red Cross is assisting the family and the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the victim’s family.

