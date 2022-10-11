NC DHHS Flu
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte; CMPD investigating as murder

Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire through the roof on Eastbrook Road in northeast Charlotte around 11 p.m. Monday.
One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says.

Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire through the roof on Eastbrook Road in northeast Charlotte around 11 p.m. Monday.

At the time, three adults and five children were home when the fire occurred. Three people were transported to the hospital and one person was killed and removed from the home.

According to the police report, the fire is now being investigated as a murder.

Red Cross is assisting the family and the fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the victim’s family.

