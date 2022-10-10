Seasonal 70s and one shot at rain this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Monday!

• Today: Clouds and sun, seasonal 70s

• Frist Alert: Showers and storms midweek

• Friday & Weekend: Dry, pleasantly cool

As a weak disturbance slides up the coast there’ll be patchy clouds around this morning, mainly south/east of I-85 before they break for some sunshine later this morning.

The balance of the day will bring partly to mostly sunny skies with pleasant afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s.

WBTV Hourly Planner (WBTV)

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping back into the 40s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine along with a pleasantly warm afternoon. Highs should rebound to the middle 70s.

Wednesday stays seasonably warm with highs again in the middle 70s. While the morning should remain dry, the chance for scattered showers and even a thunderstorm ramps up going into the afternoon and evening hours.

We have a First Alert in place for Thursday. Late Wednesday into Thursday a strong cold front will bring a decent chance for scattered showers and a few storms. The heaviest rain may actually come Thursday morning before the front pulls east during the afternoon. Thursday will still be warm, with highs in the 70s holding.

Friday turns cooler with highs mainly in the 60s and a pleasantly cool, dry pattern is expected to hold through the weekend.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic basin is expected to be quiet for several days going forward and so there are no concerns for tropical development at this time.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.