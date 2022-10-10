Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers’ 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

The former No. 1 overall pick struggled again Sunday, completing 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards with an interception that was returned 41 yards for a touchdown by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Mayfield has four touchdown passes and four picks in five games for the Panthers (1-4), who have lost 11 of their last 12 games under coach Matt Rhule.

And now he’s injured.

Mayfield’s ankle got rolled up on late in the first half, but he returned to play in the second half, leading the Panthers to a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. He remained in the game until the final few minutes when he was replaced by P.J. Walker with the game out of hand.

“Somebody landed on the ankle,” Mayfield said. “It didn’t feel too good.”

With Sam Darnold still on injured reserve and at least a couple of weeks away from returning from his own ankle injury, Walker would be in line to start if Mayfield can’t play next Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Walker is 2-0 as the Panthers’ fill-in starter the last two seasons.

