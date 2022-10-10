NC DHHS Flu
Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund announces 2022 winner

Abigail Singler, a freshman at Appalachian State University, was named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Abigail Singler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Award.

Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. SIngler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.

The award, which benefits a student from Cabarrus County, was started in 2020 by Jimmie Johnson and Charlotte Motor Speedway in Johnson’s final start at the Charlotte ROVAL™.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a student who wishes to pursue a college degree.

Singler was thrilled to have this award help further her college education.

“I intend to pursue a Masters Degree in athletic training after my major.” said Singler. “This definitely helps me out. A big part of my past is being a part of NASCAR and being around it so long. Understanding and learning I got the scholarship was really a big shock to me at first. But, I’m really happy I am able to pursue something in college and use some of that money to help my family out with the expense.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

