iPhone 14 reportedly dials 911 during roller coaster rides

FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters...
FILE- New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters.

Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island Amusement Park.

They’ve received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphone went on sale in September.

Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.

The same crash detection technology also is featured on the Apple Watch 8.

The fix is simple: Users should put the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 on airplane mode before boarding a roller coaster.

