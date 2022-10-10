NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Hours long standoff ends peacefully, suspect charged in domestic violence case

Luis Felipe Sanchez, 25, was charged.
Luis Felipe Sanchez, 25, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a standoff involving a man waving two knives was successfully ended after several hours on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Orchard Avenue in the Enochville area just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Luis Felipe Sanchez, 25, had called 911 to say that he had been arguing with his wife and that she had left the home after striking him.

When deputies arrived, the wife, who had returned to the home, told them that she and Sanchez had been arguing and that he attempted to choke her. She said that Sanchez had taken a large knife and cut his wrist.

While on the porch talking to the woman, deputies say Sanchez inside the house. He was upset, they said, and he told them they would have to kill him.

Deputies say Sanchez had a large knife in his right hand and a smaller knife in his left and that he refused their commands to drop the knives.

Deputies tried talking with Sanchez and even allowed his brother to speak with him in an attempt to end the confrontation. After about three hours, a deputy was able to get inside and make Sanchez drop the weapons.

Sanchez was treated at the scene for a cut on his left wrist, then taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Sanchez was then charged with assault on a female and jailed with no bond due to the domestic nature of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Chesterfield County are searching for Brittney.
Chesterfield County deputies searching for a 35-year-old female
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she got stuck under a bus near the...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Redesign school performance grades in N.C.
Redesigning school performance grades in N.C.
Gas prices in Carolinas could rise after OPEC+ makes oil cut
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their loss against the...
Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
Insite Properties projects $500 million in private investment
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis