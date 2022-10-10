Hours long standoff ends peacefully, suspect charged in domestic violence case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a standoff involving a man waving two knives was successfully ended after several hours on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Orchard Avenue in the Enochville area just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Luis Felipe Sanchez, 25, had called 911 to say that he had been arguing with his wife and that she had left the home after striking him.

When deputies arrived, the wife, who had returned to the home, told them that she and Sanchez had been arguing and that he attempted to choke her. She said that Sanchez had taken a large knife and cut his wrist.

While on the porch talking to the woman, deputies say Sanchez inside the house. He was upset, they said, and he told them they would have to kill him.

Deputies say Sanchez had a large knife in his right hand and a smaller knife in his left and that he refused their commands to drop the knives.

Deputies tried talking with Sanchez and even allowed his brother to speak with him in an attempt to end the confrontation. After about three hours, a deputy was able to get inside and make Sanchez drop the weapons.

Sanchez was treated at the scene for a cut on his left wrist, then taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Sanchez was then charged with assault on a female and jailed with no bond due to the domestic nature of the incident.

