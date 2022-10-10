First Alert for scattered rain late Wednesday into Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings and mild afternoons continue this week, with scattered rain developing Wednesday into Thursday. Drier and comfortable weather develop for Friday and the weekend.

Tuesday: Morning lows in the 40s, with highs in the lower 70s (lower 60s mountains).

First Alert: Rain chances return Wednesday into Thursday.

Dry and pleasant for Friday and the weekend.

Expect chilly weather at first as the day warms up over time. (WBTV)

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 40s for the piedmont, and lower 40s for the mountains.

Tuesday afternoon will be pleasant, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and afternoon high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s in the piedmont to lower 60s in the mountains.

Skies will become mostly cloudy to cloudy for Wednesday, with some passing rain showers likely through the day. Afternoon high temperatures remain mild, with lower 70s for the piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.

Scattered rain looks to linger into Wednesday night and Thursday, with a few storms possible. Even though organized severe weather is not expected, a few strong storms could have gusty winds, which the WBTV Weather Team will be closely monitoring. A cold front will move across the Carolinas late Thursday, with Thursday afternoon high temperatures warming into the upper 70s, ahead of the cold front.

More sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase for Sunday, with a few late day rain showers possible, as another cold approaches the Carolinas. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for early next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have your umbrella with you for Wednesday and Thursday,

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.