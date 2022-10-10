Deputies arrest armed man on Cuthbertson High School campus following road rage incident

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested an adult armed suspect on the campus of Cuthbertson High School on Monday morning following a road rage incident.

Deputies say during a road rage incident that began on Cuthbertson Road, a suspect pointed a firearm at another motorist and then turned into the school campus to drop off a sibling.

UCSO school resource officers were already at the school when the incident took place and the suspect was quickly taken into custody and had his firearm seized.

None of the students or teachers on the school’s campuses were threatened or injured. More information will be released when available.

Also Read: Lancaster County suspect accused of shooting, killing man arrested, police say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.