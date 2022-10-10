NC DHHS Flu
Deputies arrest armed man on Cuthbertson High School campus following road rage incident

(Coleen Harry)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested an adult armed suspect on the campus of Cuthbertson High School on Monday morning following a road rage incident.

Deputies say during a road rage incident that began on Cuthbertson Road, a suspect pointed a firearm at another motorist and then turned into the school campus to drop off a sibling.

UCSO school resource officers were already at the school when the incident took place and the suspect was quickly taken into custody and had his firearm seized.

None of the students or teachers on the school’s campuses were threatened or injured. More information will be released when available.

