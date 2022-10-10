Cabarrus Economic Development celebrates National Manufacturing Day

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Economic Development (EDC) recently celebrated local manufacturers and their impact on Cabarrus County for National Manufacturing Day and showcased the innovation and resilience of the industry.

“In what was once a textile manufacturing hub, Cabarrus County’s manufacturing industry has diversified and advanced to now include nearly 200 innovative companies,” said Page Castrodale, EDC Director. “The EDC is focused on growing manufacturing as part of our goal to increase opportunities for our residents to earn higher wages.”

As part of Manufacturing Day, elected officials and community leaders from across Cabarrus County joined the EDC on tours of local manufacturing facilities including Complete Design & Packaging, Ketchie, and Intelligent Tool to raise awareness of the importance of the manufacturing industry, as well as the need for continued workforce development.

“It is remarkable to see firsthand how advanced the manufacturing industry has become in terms of automation, technology, the materials produced, and services offered in Cabarrus County,” said Steve Morris, Chairman of the Cabarrus Board of Commissioners.

Howard Bertram, President, started Complete Design & Packaging (CDP) in 2002 as a resource for corrugated materials. Now, 20 years later, with three locations in Cabarrus County and nearly 200 employees, CDP represents one of the top manufacturers of retail display and packaging products in the entire southeast.

Bertram said, “Both Cabarrus EDC and Rowan Cabarrus Community College (RCCC) have been great partners in recent years. With network connections through the EDC and formal training programs through RCCC, we have been able to attract quality employees, while supporting all staff with additional training opportunities for advancement.”

Each year, Manufacturing Day is held to show students, parents, and the public what modern manufacturing is all about. New advanced manufacturing technologies bring about new careers, requiring a skilled workforce interested in pursuing them. From bioengineers, to data analysts, to robotics technicians, and all of the operations in between, there are 5,500 employees working in manufacturing in Cabarrus County today.

Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation serves as the lead economic development agency for Cabarrus County, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.cabarrusedc.com.

