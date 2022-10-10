NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cabarrus Economic Development celebrates National Manufacturing Day

Snyder Printing was founded in 1925 by Raymond Snyder. Now the fourth generation is in charge...
Snyder Printing was founded in 1925 by Raymond Snyder. Now the fourth generation is in charge of this iconic local company.(Cabarrus EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Economic Development (EDC) recently celebrated local manufacturers and their impact on Cabarrus County for National Manufacturing Day and showcased the innovation and resilience of the industry.

“In what was once a textile manufacturing hub, Cabarrus County’s manufacturing industry has diversified and advanced to now include nearly 200 innovative companies,” said Page Castrodale, EDC Director. “The EDC is focused on growing manufacturing as part of our goal to increase opportunities for our residents to earn higher wages.”

As part of Manufacturing Day, elected officials and community leaders from across Cabarrus County joined the EDC on tours of local manufacturing facilities including Complete Design & Packaging, Ketchie, and Intelligent Tool to raise awareness of the importance of the manufacturing industry, as well as the need for continued workforce development.

“It is remarkable to see firsthand how advanced the manufacturing industry has become in terms of automation, technology, the materials produced, and services offered in Cabarrus County,” said Steve Morris, Chairman of the Cabarrus Board of Commissioners.

Howard Bertram, President, started Complete Design & Packaging (CDP) in 2002 as a resource for corrugated materials. Now, 20 years later, with three locations in Cabarrus County and nearly 200 employees, CDP represents one of the top manufacturers of retail display and packaging products in the entire southeast.

Bertram said, “Both Cabarrus EDC and Rowan Cabarrus Community College (RCCC) have been great partners in recent years. With network connections through the EDC and formal training programs through RCCC, we have been able to attract quality employees, while supporting all staff with additional training opportunities for advancement.”

Each year, Manufacturing Day is held to show students, parents, and the public what modern manufacturing is all about. New advanced manufacturing technologies bring about new careers, requiring a skilled workforce interested in pursuing them. From bioengineers, to data analysts, to robotics technicians, and all of the operations in between, there are 5,500 employees working in manufacturing in Cabarrus County today.

Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation serves as the lead economic development agency for Cabarrus County, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.cabarrusedc.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Chesterfield County are searching for Brittney.
Chesterfield County deputies searching for a 35-year-old female
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

FILE - Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility (AP Photo/Ross D....
Local companies hiring seasonal workers ahead of the holidays
The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection...
City of Kannapolis selected as top U.S. location for corporate headquarters
The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has been renamed Queen City Quarter with new plans in the...
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision
Rowan Chamber Disney Institute (left to right) Chair Jessica Vess (Crosby Scholars), Speaker...
Rowan Chamber hosts Disney Institute in Kannapolis