19-year-old woman dies after becoming trapped under bus near Uptown; driver charged

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old woman died after she became trapped under a motor-coach-style bus just outside of uptown Charlotte on Sunday evening Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

The incident was called in around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Street and 4th Street.

Destiny Vazquez was pinned underneath a 2013 Van Hool Commuter Coach bus and had to be extracted by Charlotte Firefighters. She was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation showed that the victim was in the crosswalk and had the right of way while crossing W 4th Street. At the same time, the driver of the bus, Dominique Massey, 35, proceeded into the intersection after having a green light and attempted to turn onto W 4th Street where the pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk.

Vasquez was then pinned underneath the bus. The bus had no other occupants on board and speed and impairment do appear to be factors for Massey.

Massey is charged with failure to yield the right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

