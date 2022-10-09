Sunny skies on Sunday with cooler weather this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good morning, it’s Sunday!

• Today: Mostly sunny, a little cooler

• Early Week: Nice warming trend

• First Alert: Shower risk by Thursday

Mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast today, but it will be a little cooler with afternoon readings only getting back to the upper 60s to near 70°.

Patchy clouds tonight with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There’s a very small chance for a stray shower passing through the Piedmont overnight and early Monday morning.

Precipitation Change (WBTV)

The balance of Monday will bring partly to mostly sunny skies with pleasant afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sunshine along with a pleasantly warm afternoon. Highs should rebound to the middle 70s.

Wednesday stays seasonably warm with highs again in the middle 70s and most of the day should stay dry, though a late shower in western sections can’t be ruled out.

We have a First Alert in place for Thursday. Late Wednesday into Thursday a strong cold front will bring a decent chance for scattered showers and possibly a few storms in our area. Thursday will still be warm, with highs in the 70s holding.

Friday turns cooler with highs in the 60s and the cool, dry pattern is expected to hold through the weekend.

Tropical Update: Category 1 Hurricane Julia is crossing Nicaragua now and is forecast to slowly weaken through the day today. It is no threat to the United States. The Atlantic basin is expected to be quiet for several days going forward and there are no other concerns for tropical development at this time.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.