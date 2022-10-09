Rowan Public Library receives Adapting Technologies grant

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library has been awarded a $36,000 State Library of N.C. Adapting Technology Grant. RPL is one of 46 libraries recently awarded a collective total of over $1.5 million across the state. The Adapting Technology Grants enable libraries to improve library operations through the purchase of technology that supports efforts to better reach residents, to respond to the pandemic, and to implement public health protocols.

The grant award allowed RPL to improve the accessibility of its check out option by installing a new Envisionware self-service kiosk at each of the Library system’s four branches (RPL Headquarters in Salisbury, RPL East in Rockwell, RPL South in China Grove, and RPL West in Cleveland). The previous self-service stations at RPL Headquarters, RPL East, and RPL South were eight years old and running on an operating system that was no longer supported.

Acquiring this new technology advances RPL’s digital inclusion initiative by increasing the accessibility of check out for those with disabilities, those who are caretakers of others, or those in other situations that can prevent someone from visiting a checkout desk. The new stations and their amenities ensure that all customers have a choice between using the traditional check out process or the self-guided one.

The new self-service kiosks feature upgraded amenities: As before, patrons can check out or return their materials. However, now, they can reserve a computer, renew borrowed items, or access their account information. Kiosks at each branch feature these upgrades, though each branch’s kiosk type (standing or countertop) was chosen to meet the branch’s layout. At RPL Headquarters, patrons can also pay fines (cash only; silver change and one or five dollar bills) at the new kiosks.

“The kiosks are already proving to be a great benefit and popular with users. As more customers become comfortable with the high tech options, we anticipate usage will continue to increase,” said Library Support Specialist Itziar Pozo.

RPL staff are on hand at each branch to give personal tutorials on how to use the kiosks. Customers are encouraged to ask for assistance at any service desk or to call 980-432-8670.

RPL’s Adapting Technology Grant application was written by former Technical Services Supervisor Amber Covington and Library Services Manager Laurie Lyda; Lyda is overseeing the project’s final stages. The SLNC’s Adapting Technology Grants are supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library

Services and Technology Act as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-250229-OLS-21). The SLNC received funds as part of the federal government’s investment in museums and libraries through the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided additional funds to the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to support vital library programs and services in local communities. The LSTA grant program administered by the SLNC funds library projects across the state that advance excellence and promote equity by strengthening capacity, expanding access, and community engagement in North Carolina’s libraries.

The IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 122,000 libraries and 17,500 museums. The Institute’s mission is to create strong libraries and museums that connect people to information and ideas. Through the LSTA Grants to States program, IMLS provides funds to State Library agencies using a population-based formula. State libraries may use the appropriation to support statewide initiatives and services; they may also distribute the funds through competitive subgrants to public and academic libraries. Visit www.imls.gov and www.statelibrary.ncdcr.gov to learn more about these programs.

