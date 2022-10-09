Record amount attend 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk benefitting breast cancer survivors and thrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday was officially the 2022 Pink Cupcake Walk and thousands of people came out to Truist Field to support breast cancer survivors and thrivers.

The event teamed up with Taste of Charlotte to help Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters in our community. The walk was four laps (1/4 mile each) around the baseball field.

A record was broken with more than 2,000 people attending the event.

“We are lifting up so many fighters, survivors and thrivers,” WBTV’s Molly Grantham said.

“It’s been 8.5 years now and I’m looking forward to 30 more,” one breast cancer survivor said.”

All the money supports the Go Jen Go! foundation, a Charlotte-based charity helping cancer fighters with housing, transportation, childcare, utilities, and groceries.

Attendees got a pink mini cupcake each time they rounded home plate.

