NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Suspect arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman outside of Dollar General

Mark Newberry II, 34, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of sexual imposition.
Mark Newberry II, 34, was arrested Thursday. He is accused of sexual imposition.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) -A man is accused of following a victim to her car and sexually assaulting her in a Dollar General parking lot in Ohio, according to court records.

Based on the victim and witness statements and store video footage, WOIO reports 34-year-old Mark Newberry followed the victim to her car, stated that the victim was attractive, and inquired about her marital status.

He then without consent kissed her on the neck and grabbed her breast and buttocks while standing behind her, court documents said.

Police said the victim was able to get into the car and drive away.

Court documents said Newberry denied touching the victim when interviewed by police.

When Newberry was confronted about the store’s video footage, he did not comment and requested a lawyer, the documents stated.

Jail records show that Newberry is facing one count of sexual imposition.

A judge set his bond amount to $200.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Chesterfield County are searching for Brittney.
Chesterfield County deputies searching for a 35-year-old female
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking
Authorities are working to identify the victim and suspect.
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

Latest News

2022 Pink Cupcake Walk with Team Molly
Charlotte city council move broadens access for deaf community
Charlotte city council move broadens access for deaf community
The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack “a terrorist act” by Kyiv
FILE -Nikki Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, at the age of 68.
Nikki Finke, sharp-tongued Hollywood columnist, dies at 68