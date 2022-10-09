Mild, dry conditions continue in the Carolinas until later in the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to get some much-needed rainfall on Thursday but until then, mild and dry conditions will continue in the Carolinas.

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

This week will start out cool with morning lows slightly below normal but each afternoon we will add a couple of degrees to our afternoon highs.

We have a Frost Advisory in effect for Ashe and Watauga Counties tonight through Monday morning at 9 a.m. Overnight, expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with lows ranging from the 30s in the mountains to upper 40s and lower 50s across the piedmont.

Monday morning low temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

High pressure over the southeast will keep our area partly cloudy and dry on Monday.

With the clouds in and out of the area during the day, highs will climb into the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs warming into the lower 70s. Expect more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday; highs will range from the low to mid 70s.

A First Alert is in place for Thursday. A strong cold front will finally bring some rain into our area. Highs on Thursday will climb into the mid to upper 70s ahead of the front. After Thursday’s cold front we’ll back into the sunshine and lower 70s on Friday.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Julia is moving across Nicaragua and is forecast to push towards the coasts of Central America and Mexico on Monday.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

