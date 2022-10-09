Man shot and killed in east Charlotte armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an armed robbery in east Charlotte.

Police responded to the armed robbery call on Eastway Drive at Townhomes of Ashbrook just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

CMPD would not say whether they were looking for any suspects.

More information will be provided when available.

