Man shot and killed in east Charlotte armed robbery

Police responded to the armed robbery call on Eastway Drive at Townhomes of Ashbrook just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Eastway Drive homicide
Eastway Drive homicide(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place during an armed robbery in east Charlotte.

Police responded to the armed robbery call on Eastway Drive at Townhomes of Ashbrook just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

CMPD would not say whether they were looking for any suspects.

More information will be provided when available.

