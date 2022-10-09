NC DHHS Flu
Late touchdown lifts Johnson C. Smith over Shaw

Johnson C. Smith head coach Maurice Flowers with team after win over Shaw
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a stifling defensive effort, Johnson C. Smith’s offense was able to score at the right time to lift the Golden Bulls (2-3, 2-2 CIAA) to a 22-18 win over Shaw (2-4, 2-2) Saturday afternoon.

JCSU’s defense held the Bears to just 175 total yards on the day, and just 2-13 on third down attempts. The Golden Bulls only allowed 10 points to Shaw’s offense, with the other eight points coming on a pick-six and a safety on special teams.

The Golden Bulls also tallied five tackles for loss while sacking Shaw’s quarterback Christian Peters three times.

Offensively, three interceptions from quarterback Tyrell Jackson helped keep this game close until the fourth quarter. Jackson finished 20-41 with 259 yards through the air.

His lone touchdown on the day came with under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter, when his third-down pass was tipped and caught by Jaron Hull for the game-winning score.

JCSU will look to get over the .500 mark in conference play next week on the road against St. Augustine’s in Raleigh.

