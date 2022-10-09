Lancaster County suspect accused of shooting, killing man arrested, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing a person in Lancaster County earlier this week has been arrested, police said.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, 55-year-old David Lunn was found dead outside a home on Cedar Street in Lancaster on Thursday night around 9 p.m.

Police determined 39-year-old Rodricas Demorrio Stewart was a suspect in the case and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Stewart turned himself in to the Municipal Justice Center on Sunday.

He is being held at the jail and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“We are thankful we were able to develop a suspect and resolve this case quickly,” Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper said. “The continued partnership between the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Multijurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force is an important resource that allows us to address violence in our community and offer closure to the family of the victim.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.

Related: Lancaster Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed outside home

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.