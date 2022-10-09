CMPD searching for missing 91-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing 91-year-old woman.

Willie Mae McLean was last seen at her home on Coronet Way in Charlotte around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink hose coat. She is believed to be on foot and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

