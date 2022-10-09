NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

A.J. Allmendinger Makes It Four In A ROVAL

AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning the Drive for the Cure 250 for the 4th straight time.
AJ Allmendinger celebrates after winning the Drive for the Cure 250 for the 4th straight time.(WBTV)
By Charlotte Motor Speedway
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release provided by Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. – A.J. Allmendinger was patient when he needed to be patient on Saturday, aggressive when he needed to be aggressive, and in first place when the checkered flag fell at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

A series of late-race accidents led to cautions that bunched up the field, and afforded Allmendinger a golden opportunity to nudge his way past Ty Gibbs, hold him off for a final run to the finish and win the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina for the fourth year in a row.

Allmendinger won the pole, led a race-high 25 laps and was at his best when it was needed most.

Gibbs paced the field for much of Stage 3, but Allmendinger saw his chance on the penultimate restart, pounced and never flinched on his way to a comfortable victory, his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series triumph.

Gibbs settled for second with Noah Gragson third, James Davison fourth and Justin Allgaier fifth. Alex Labbe was sixth ahead of Brandon Jones, Josh Berry, Ryan Sieg and Landon Cassill.

The race marked the cut-off of the Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 12, which saw defending series champion Daniel Hemric eliminated along with Ryan Sieg, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements.

Long-time Formula One competitor Daniil Kvyat finished 15th in his series debut with Sam Hunt Racing, while IndyCar star Marco Andretti ended up 36th in his first NASCAR start. Andretti was involved in a crash with Jeb Burton on Lap 46 that ended his day early.

Allmendinger joins Gragson, Gibbs, Allgaier, Berry, Jones, Sam Mayer and Austin Hill in the Round of 8. Allmendinger starts seventh in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 as he seeks to become the first driver to complete a ROVAL™ weekend sweep.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Chesterfield County are searching for Brittney.
Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Authorities are working to identify the victim and suspect.
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
Braden C. Adams was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.
China Grove Police: Zip tied shopping cart in parking lot not related to human trafficking

Latest News

North Carolina holds on at the end, tops reeling Miami 27-24
Johnson C. Smith head coach Maurice Flowers with team after win over Shaw
Late touchdown lifts Johnson C. Smith over Shaw
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR promises drivers safety changes on new car for 2023
Marvin Ridge gets a huge shutout victory over Cuthbertson 44-0.
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge