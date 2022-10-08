West Charlotte motel, now nonprofit, to provide housing using modular homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Months after announcing its closure due to lack of payments from residents, Southern Comfort Inn is back in the form of a newly named nonprofit organization.

“I know there was some negativity in the past about the hotel and the fact that we were forced to close due to non payment,” said Traci Jones. “However, today’s a new day, right, we’re moving forward, we’re in the present and we’re looking forward to the future.”

Jones is the general manager for Southern Comfort Inn and founder and president of Freedom Community Outreach -- which is the nonprofit name moving forward.

The rebranding includes a new sight, steel modular homes to help provide affordable housing.

One home was delivered Friday afternoon provided by Urban Creation USA. The plan is to add more to the empty land next to the motel.

“What’s lacked for a long time as the village, right? And so this morning when they were bringing out the modular home, you know, I looked around and we have all these beautiful people that are all part of nonprofits and helping the community, boots on the ground. And it’s like, I was like, the village is back. Right? So as a for-profit business, it’s sort of like you lose the village,” she said. “Lose the community support, because they always think well, you’re for-profit, so you should have money, right?

To make their goals come to fruition, Jones says they will need financial support. As a nonprofit, she says they can get support from organizations and the community.

“Our end was transitional housing, which we’re going to keep and that’s going to be dedicated most mostly to veterans, seniors and disabled,” she said. “Emergency housing for families, but that will be for crisis situations as needed.”

The group spoke during the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday.

“Narrative will change in this area when the city and the county starts appropriating funding to the westside of Charlotte. So with their help, and the partners that we have with Freedom Community Outreach, then we can make a lot of huge changes in the area,” Jones said. “Our end goal is to make this a community within a community. We would have a barber shop, nail salon, convenience store. The restaurant is also part of Freedom Community Outreach, that will be Freedom Community Café to be able to feed all of the clients on the property.”

The hope is to get more funding to have renovations completed by the beginning of next year.

