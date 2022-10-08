Saturday morning weather update

NC DHHS Flu
Today will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the 50s in the mountains to near 70 degrees across the piedmont.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for some cooler mornings and milder afternoons. Mild, dry weather can be expected through the middle of next week. By Thursday a strong cold front with plenty of moisture to work with, will move into the Carolinas, increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Plenty of sunshine, cooler

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild

As high pressure builds across the southeast mild, dry conditions can be expected across our area. Today will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the 50s in the mountains to near 70 degrees across the piedmont. Tonight, will be mostly clear and chilly. Expect lows in the 30s in the mountains and 40s across the piedmont. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Ashe County overnight into Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Watauga and Avery Counties overnight until 10am Sunday.

After a chilly start to Sunday morning, the balance of the day looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Monday through Wednesday of next week will be warm, dry, and pleasant with highs gradual warming back into the mid-70s. We have a First Alert in place for Thursday. Late Wednesday into Thursday, a strong cold front will bring a good chance for showers and possibly a few storms in our area.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Julia is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane today and make landfall in Nicaragua later this evening.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

