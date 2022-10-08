NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Photo of Starbucks employee praying with customer goes viral: ‘This is worth talking about’

A social media post showing a Starbucks employee in Arkansas praying with a customer went viral this week. (Source: KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A special moment captured at an Arkansas-area Starbucks is catching a lot of attention while helping spread a few smiles.

KAIT reports a social media post showing a Starbucks employee praying with a customer in the drive-thru went viral this week. The post received hundreds of comments, shares and likes since first being posted on Wednesday.

Tanya Hinsley captured the moment and shared the picture on her social media account, saying, “This is worth talking about.”

Hinsley shared that Carrie, the Starbucks employee, is a staple at the store and deserves all the recognition that she receives.

Copyright 2022 KAIT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Jordan Moses was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning.
SBI investigating after Gaston County murder suspect found dead while in custody
Exterior of the CW Williams Community Health Center location on Old Pineville Road.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
Charlotte Douglas Airport
Plan ahead: Heavy traffic, long delays continue at Charlotte Douglas Airport
Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

Latest News

FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
Bridge explosion rises tensions. (CNN, Social Media, Special Operations Forces of the Armed...
Crimea bridge explosion destroys part of the only link to Russia
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR promises drivers safety changes on new car for 2023
FILE - Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New...
‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
N. Korea launches missile toward sea after US-S. Korea drills