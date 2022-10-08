Local leaders react to President’s pot possession pardon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina leaders reacted publicly soon after President Biden said Thursday, he will pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says it’s a step in the right direction.

“When you look at marijuana use, it’s the same among White people and Black people. But Black people are much more likely to be arrested and convicted,” he said.

He clarified that what President Biden did doesn’t fully decriminalize the drug.

“So it’s still an infraction but it doesn’t end up giving someone an arrest record,” explained Stein.

Roy Cooper, NC Governor: “Law enforcement and the criminal justice system are under-resourced right now. And they should be focused on stopping violent crime, drug trafficking, and other threats to safe communities,” said Cooper.

But not all states approve. The Texas Governor, a Republican, came out firing on Friday.

In a statement he said, in part, “Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the defund police party and someone who has overseen a criminal justice system run amuck with cashless bail and a revolving door for violent criminals.”

Friday happened to be the only debate for the two North Carolina U-S Senate candidates: Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley.

The question came up about lessening the punishment for simple marijuana possession.

“I think it sends a very bad message to our children,” said Budd during the debate. “And why would you want to give amnesty to those who have broken our laws and encourage even more law-breaking and encourage even more drugs and perhaps even embolden the cartels even more?”

“There’s a great opportunity as we think about ways in which to reform the criminal justice system to all to address disparities in sentencing and also to get people get back to work,” retorted Beasley.

North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams, in Charlotte Friday for an art event Uptown, told WBTV this could be a step towards fixing disparities in arrests and convictions.

“Most of the folks that have been arrested and charged with those minor offenses look like me. And so, there’s a discriminatory element there. He’s trying to correct that and I think that’s a good thing,” said Adams.

The president is also asking the Department of Health and Human Services to reconsider marijuana’s classification as a Schedule 1 drug, which is the most dangerous.

He said these steps will ultimately help reduce some of the barriers to people finding housing and better education.

