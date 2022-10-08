NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

GRAPHIC: Officer fired after shooting teen eating hamburger in McDonald’s parking lot

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car. (Source: San Antonio Police Department via AP)
By Ken Miller
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - A Texas police officer who shot and wounded a teenager who had been sitting in his car eating a hamburger has been fired, police said.

San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired after shooting Erik Cantu, 17, on Oct. 2 in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, police training commander Alyssa Campos said in a video statement released Wednesday.

Brennand had responded to an unrelated disturbance at the fast-food restaurant when he saw the Cantu inside the car, which had evaded him a day earlier, Campos said.

A Texas prosecutor said in a statement Friday that he has not seen enough evidence to file charges against the teenager.

“While Sunday’s shooting of an unarmed teenager by a then-San Antonio Police officer remains under investigation, the facts and evidence we have received so far led us to reject the charges against Erik Cantu for further investigation,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said.

Brennand, who had been on the force for less than one year, violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car, Campos said.

“The officer abruptly opened the driver’s door and ordered the driver out of the car” before the arrival of backup officers that Brennand had requested, Campos said.

Cantu, in the officer’s body camera video, looks toward Brennand while holding a hamburger, then backs the car away, striking the officer with the open door.

Brennand then opened fire several times as the door closed and Cantu drove away.

Cantu, who was struck by gunfire, stopped nearby where he and a passenger, who was not injured, were found by police.

“There is nothing I can say in defense of that officer’s actions that night,” Police Chief William McManus told WOAI-TV. “I think what happened, initially, there was some contact made, but that did not justify the shooting.”

Cantu was hospitalized in stable condition and initially charged with evading police and aggravated assault.

Gonzales, the district attorney, said no decision had been made on whether to pursue charges against Brennand, pending the outcome of a police investigation into the shooting.

“As we do with all officer-involved shootings that result in death or serious injury, we will submit the case to a Grand Jury for their consideration. Until that happens, we can make no further comment on this matter,” Gonzales said.

Police and an attorney for Cantu did not immediately return phone calls for comment on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
Exterior of the CW Williams Community Health Center location on Old Pineville Road.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
A generic picture of Lake Norman from, WBTV.
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student

Latest News

Project Pink raising awareness for breast cancer, saving lives
Project Pink raising awareness for breast cancer, saving lives
WBTV hosts Project Pink for the seventh year
Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
WBTV
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
Project Pink Bus At WBTV Today
Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte area