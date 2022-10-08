NC DHHS Flu
International Dr. under Concord PD investigation after homicide

Authorities are working to identify the victim and suspect.
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Dr. Northwest Friday evening.

A homicide took place here Friday evening.(WBTV)

The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest.

More information will be shared as it develops.

