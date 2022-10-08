NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield County Police searching for a 35-year-old female

According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds.
Chesterfield County are searching for Brittney.
Chesterfield County are searching for Brittney.(WBTV)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating Britney Funderburk, 35 years old.

Funderburk last spoke to her family on September 19, 2022.

According to authorities, Funderburk has red hair, brown eyes, is five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds.

The place where Brittney Funderburk lived.
The place where Brittney Funderburk lived.(WBTV)

She was at her home on Highway 207, in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, SC.

If you have seen her, please call the tip line at 843-287-0235 or Crime Stoppers at 888-284-6372.

Related: Lincoln County deputies searching for missing man

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Jordan Moses was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning.
SBI investigating after Gaston County murder suspect found dead while in custody
Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
Exterior of the CW Williams Community Health Center location on Old Pineville Road.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
Charlotte Douglas Airport
Plan ahead: Heavy traffic, long delays continue at Charlotte Douglas Airport

Latest News

North Carolina leaders react to Biden's marijuana pardon.
Local leaders react to President’s pot possession pardon
The motel has changed to a non-profit.
West Charlotte motel, now nonprofit, to provide housing using modular homes
Project Pink raising awareness for breast cancer, saving lives
Project Pink raising awareness for breast cancer, saving lives
WBTV hosts Project Pink for the seventh year