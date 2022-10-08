NC DHHS Flu
40 women receive free mammograms during Project Pink 2022 at WBTV

WBTV partners with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology each fall to make this happen.
On Friday, 40 women will get free mammograms in the WBTV parking lot as part of Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology’s Project Pink.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology work together to provide free mammogram screenings for uninsured and underinsured women across the Carolinas.

The Project Pink bus travels across the Carolinas to provide these screenings in an effort to remove barriers like a lack of transportation and health insurance.

40 women were able to step onto the pink bus for screenings in the WBTV parking lot on Friday.

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks shared the stories of breast cancer survivors and Project Pink team members throughout the day on WBTV News.

Levine Cancer Institute sets patients up with navigators to help them through the process of cancer treatments.

Breast cancer survivors also shared their personal stories and desire for other women to have the opportunity of early detection.

A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings.

Women can contact Levine Cancer Institute @ 980-442-3075 to schedule a free mammogram at a future Project Pink event.

