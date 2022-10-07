York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond.

45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September.

He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October 6.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says, the double homicide happened in a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill on September 27.

A family member of the victims was pulling into a home today, where you could see flowers on the front stoop.

During, what is an understandably difficult time, they didn’t want to speak on camera.

Paul Bumgardner is accused of killing 71-year-old Betty Reynolds and 40-year-old Barry Reynolds.

Authorities say, the mother and son were found in the home and had been shot.

Bumgardner will be extradited to York County and is facing murder, weapon, and burglary charges.

