York County double homicide suspect accused of killing mother, son arrested in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of killing a mother and son in York County was arrested in Gastonia on Thursday evening, officials said.

Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, were found dead inside a home off of Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill on Sept. 27. Both died from gunshot wounds.

The York County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the incident, and on Thursday night, arrested 45-year-old Paul Eugene Bumgardner at a home in Gastonia. He was taken into custody without incident.

“The outstanding and diligent work by our team to develop this person as a suspect and get him into custody in nine days is admirable,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Bumgardner is being charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.

He is being held at the Gastonia Police Department until he can be extradited back to York County.

The Gaston County Police and Gastonia Police assisted in making the arrest.

Authorities are still investigating the case.

