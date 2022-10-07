Weekend forecast features chilly mornings and mild afternoons, with a First Alert next Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight, bringing some cooler temperatures for the weekend. A Freeze Watch has been issued for some mountain counties Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, as it’s our next best chance for rain.

Weekend high temperatures: Around 70 for the piedmont, with 50s in the mountains.

First Alert Thursday: Next best chance for rain showers.

Tropical Storm Julia looks to make landfall in Honduras by early Sunday.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight, yet with a lack of available moisture, only some extra clouds are expected. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend, with highs around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and mid to upper 50s for the mountains.

Weather headlines for this weekend (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Weekend morning low temperatures look to cool into the lower 50s for Saturday morning, with lower 40s for Sunday morning; so have a jacket for the morning hours.

The mountains have a Freeze Watch for Sunday morning, with weekend morning temperatures in the 30s.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for next week, with a First Alert issued for Thursday, as more widespread rain showers are expected.

We are tracking Tropical Storm Julia, which looks to make landfall as a category one hurricane in Honduras by Sunday morning. There are no impacts expected for the U.S. from Tropical Storm Julia or any other tropical systems in the next five days.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

