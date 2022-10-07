Unseasonably warm Friday followed by cooler weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Friday!

• Today: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

• Weekend: Lots of sunshine, but much cooler

• Frist Alert: Next rain chance comes Thursday

High pressure will slip off the Southeast coast today, but still provide beautiful weather at the close of the workweek. Afternoon readings will rise into the low to middle 80s, well above average for early October.

There will be a few clouds around this afternoon and evening as a dry cool front moves across the Carolinas, but no rain is forecast. Temperatures will start in the 70s this evening and wind up in the 50s by daybreak Saturday.

High temperatures this week (WBTV)

Noticeably cooler air will be the story for the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around, however, with afternoon readings in the upper 60s to near 70° both days.

A warming trend into the low to middle 70s will kick in early next week and it will stay dry. In fact, rain is unlikely until next Thursday, when showers and thunderstorms are likely to arrive in advance of our next cold front.

Tropical Update: We are tracking Tropical Depression #13 in the southern Caribbean Sea. As it moves west, it will likely be upgraded to Tropical Storm Julia on Saturday, and then a lower-grade hurricane on Sunday, moving into Central America then.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

