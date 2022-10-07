Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 165 acres of farmland and hardwoods in Davie County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Three Rivers Land Trust: Located in Davie County are 165 acres of land now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT). This particular project is special due to its proximity to conserved land presently owned and managed by TRLT and the recently protected Yadkin River Game Lands, owned by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).

The newly conserved property fills a puzzle piece in this landscape, fitting between the existing 1,400 acres already owned by TRLT on its southern boundary, while the northern end of the property adjoins the Yadkin River Game Lands. This results in over 14,000 acres of combined conserved property on the Yadkin River between this new acquisition, TRLT-owned property, and Yadkin River Game Lands.

“The Land Trust has worked in this part of Davie County for over 20 years and is excited to see the permanent conservation of this property,” states TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “Connecting conserved lands is an important factor when considering a property for permanent conservation. The combined connectivity provides so much more for the wildlife that lives there. This is especially key along waterways like the Yadkin River, where a wide variety of wildlife can be found.”

The property features hardwood forests and an agricultural field, in addition to possessing one mile of frontage on the Yadkin River, which will aid in protecting the water quality in the area. This project adjoins over 45 miles of conserved land along the Yadkin River, which serves as a drinking water source for over 840,000 people locally.

This property features roughly 60 acres of floodplain, which is important because the prevention of development near floodplains mitigates potential flood risk by allowing water storage during major flooding events. The protection of this property will also provide a buffer to the Natural Area site “Point Road Forest”, as identified by the NC Natural Heritage Program, which is a site of special biodiversity significance.

This project was generously funded in part by Fred and Alice Stanback in addition to other Land Trust supporters.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

