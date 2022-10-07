NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Southwest Charlotte shooting victim dies days after incident, death ruled a homicide

Desmond Balogun died in the hospital after being shot on Green Ivy Lane over the weekend.
Clifford Leon Smith, Jr. is being charged with the murder of Desmond Balogun.
Clifford Leon Smith, Jr. is being charged with the murder of Desmond Balogun.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was shot this past weekend in southwest Charlotte died in the hospital on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 30-year-old Desmond Balogun was shot in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane, which is in a residential neighborhood, just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Medic transported Balogun to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he died during the early evening on Oct. 5.

The suspect in this case, 51-year-old Clifford Leon Smith, Jr., was initially arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Following Balogun’s death, the charge against Smith has been upgraded to murder.

CMPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Related: York County double homicide suspect accused of killing mother, son arrested in Gastonia

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
A generic picture of Lake Norman from, WBTV.
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
Exterior of the CW Williams Community Health Center location on Old Pineville Road.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student

Latest News

Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Concord man arrested for multiple rape, sex offense charges with children
York County suspect accused of killing mother, son arrested in Gastonia
CMPD is investigating a death in west Charlotte.
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel