Southwest Charlotte shooting victim dies days after incident, death ruled a homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was shot this past weekend in southwest Charlotte died in the hospital on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 30-year-old Desmond Balogun was shot in the 8700 block of Green Ivy Lane, which is in a residential neighborhood, just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Medic transported Balogun to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he died during the early evening on Oct. 5.

The suspect in this case, 51-year-old Clifford Leon Smith, Jr., was initially arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Following Balogun’s death, the charge against Smith has been upgraded to murder.

CMPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Related: York County double homicide suspect accused of killing mother, son arrested in Gastonia

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.