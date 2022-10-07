Scammer impersonates councilman, targets people in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Councilman Malcolm Graham found himself at the center of an imposter scam. According to the Better Business Bureau, these are the most popular scams happening across the country. This scammer was trying to take advantage of constituents using platforms and issues close to Graham’s heart.

“The fact that someone took their time to understand who I am and the things I have been supporting like housing and trying to scam people that way it’s really concerning,” Graham said.

Whoever is behind this account did take their time. It’s full of professional campaign pictures and this isn’t a new social page, the posts were made weeks ago.

The ‘grant’ offered in direct messages, promised financial help to students, business owners, widows, and the elderly.

“You want to make sure people can believe what they are seeing and the representation you’re making,” Graham said.

According to the Better Business Bureau, imposter scammers are after your money and identity. They thrive on the internet pretending to be influencers and public figures

“Oh I know that person I like that person, I trust that person so I’m going to listen to what they say,” Tom Bathholomy of the BBB said.

If you get a DM and something seems off there are a couple of things the BBB recommends you do.

If they are a public figure, call their public office and ask them if it’s them or a fake. If it’s an online personality, only trust information coming from a verified account. If you’re being asked to click on a link, do some googling to make sure the product or service being promised is real.

“They don’t care who they are ripping off so long as they get paid,” Bartholomy said.

Graham wants people to know, all official campaign and office work will be done through his office, not social media.

The account in question is still active with the handle @favour364773. I talked with Graham Thursday and he says he’s continuing to reach out to Instagram to disable all accounts that are him or pretending to be him. He plans to have no presence on Instagram moving forward.

