Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in store for weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will be filled with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be cooler after the passage of a cold front. After the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm up ahead of our next rainmaker.

Weekend Outlook: Plenty of sunshine, not as warm.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

We will end this Friday afternoon mostly sunny, warm, and dry conditions with highs ranging from the lower 70s in the mountains to lower 80s across the piedmont.

Later tonight, a cold front will pass through the Carolinas. We will not get any rainfall with this front, but temperatures will cool down. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s.

Today's hourly forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

High pressure will build to our west over the weekend helping to keep our area mostly sunny and dry.

With mainly clear skies, expect cool mornings both on Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s. In the afternoons we will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Most of next week will be warm, dry, and pleasant with highs gradual warming back into the mid-70s. However, rain chances will return on Thursday; expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Thirteen located near the coasts of Venezuela and Colombia is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday and make landfall in Nicaragua Saturday evening.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

