One killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they hit a tractor-trailer head-on in Chesterfield County on Friday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 601 near S.C. 9 in Pageland.

The crash involved three vehicles, two of which were tractor-trailers. Both of them were traveling east on U.S. 601.

The third vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup truck, was traveling west on U.S. 601 when it crossed the center line and sideswiped the first tractor-trailer before hitting the second one head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of the crash.

Officials have not yet released the deceased driver’s name.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

