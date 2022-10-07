One killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Chesterfield County
The crash happened on U.S. 601 in Pageland on Friday morning.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after they hit a tractor-trailer head-on in Chesterfield County on Friday morning.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 601 near S.C. 9 in Pageland.
The crash involved three vehicles, two of which were tractor-trailers. Both of them were traveling east on U.S. 601.
The third vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup truck, was traveling west on U.S. 601 when it crossed the center line and sideswiped the first tractor-trailer before hitting the second one head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet died as a result of the crash.
Officials have not yet released the deceased driver’s name.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.
Related: 14-year-old girl killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Lancaster County
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.