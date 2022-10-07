OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend.
OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will have five residential sites and three commercial sites. The 2022 featured site is 203 West Bank Street, the 1869 William Murdoch House.
The Historic Salisbury Foundation says this year’s tour sites could not have been possible without the aid of Board President, Steve Cobb and our OctoberTour Oversight Chair, Jacque Jensen.
The sites for the in-person visits include:
203 West Bank Street, 2022 Featured Home
303 West Bank St
300 West Horah Street
416 South Jackson Street
209 South Fulton Street
The Empire Hotel
The Bell Block Building
St. John’s Lutheran Church
To learn more, visit https://octobertour.com/
