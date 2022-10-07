OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend.

OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will have five residential sites and three commercial sites. The 2022 featured site is 203 West Bank Street, the 1869 William Murdoch House.

The Historic Salisbury Foundation says this year’s tour sites could not have been possible without the aid of Board President, Steve Cobb and our OctoberTour Oversight Chair, Jacque Jensen.

The sites for the in-person visits include:

203 West Bank Street, 2022 Featured Home

303 West Bank St

300 West Horah Street

416 South Jackson Street

209 South Fulton Street

The Empire Hotel

The Bell Block Building

St. John’s Lutheran Church

To learn more, visit https://octobertour.com/

