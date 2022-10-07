NC DHHS Flu
Nationwide rallies Saturday for “Women’s Wave” for reproductive rights

More than 420 events are planned in all 50 states.
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Saturday October 8th, one month before Election Day, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to rally nationwide in a day of action to raise awareness for reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The event is being called “Women’s Wave” with more than 420 events planned in all 50 states. Gray Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman speaks to Rachel Carmona, the Executive Director of the Women’s March about the events.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Project Pink raising awareness for breast cancer, saving lives
Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Project Pink Bus At WBTV Today
Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte area
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
