NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

McMaster requests law enforcement analysis after shooting hoaxes at SC schools

While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law...
While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday.(WIS News 10)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s governor is asking law enforcement for analysis after a series of shooting hoaxes at schools across the state on Wednesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) made the request in a letter published Friday, asking South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Cheif Mark Keel to work with local agencies and public school districts to look into their response.

MORE COVERAGE | Hoaxes, pranks strain first responders resources for actual emergencies

“According to media coverage of the hoax calls, hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders immediately rushed to the schools, some officers made it to campus and were inside the school buildings within two minutes,” said McMaster. “I believe this situation provides our state’s law enforcement agencies with a rare opportunity to learn from this unprecedented incident; to learn what worked best and what can be improved upon.”

Authorities believe the hoaxes were the result of a TikTok trend, with McMaster also saying it’s possible the calls may have come from out of the country.

The governor’s letter also noted that the number of public schools in South Carolina with a school resources officers has increased by 140% since 2018.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's sister said he had been working at Wendy's for more than 20 years before he was fired.
Post goes viral after man with special needs fired from his job of 20+ years, franchise organization calls it ‘an unfortunate mistake’
Crystal Ann Bare (34), with a home address on Holland St., Kannapolis, NC, and Josh Michael...
Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
A generic picture of Lake Norman from, WBTV.
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
Exterior of the CW Williams Community Health Center location on Old Pineville Road.
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
April Dawn Viney allegedly sent sexually-explicit content to a student.
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student

Latest News

Project Pink raising awareness for breast cancer, saving lives
Project Pink raising awareness for breast cancer, saving lives
WBTV hosts Project Pink for the seventh year
Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues
Project Pink Bus At WBTV Today
Project Pink providing mammograms to uninsured women in Charlotte area
WBTV
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive