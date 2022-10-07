Local companies hiring seasonal workers ahead of the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not even Halloween but already companies like Amazon, Walmart and UPS are trying to hire seasonal help.

They’re dangling some pretty sweet incentives to attract workers.

Amazon told WBTV that they’re hiring 3,000 people in Charlotte alone.

That includes picking, packing, sorting and shipping. The jobs are full and part-time and pretty much all experience levels.

Amazon says they’re offering up to $1,000 signing bonuses and salaries that average about $19 an hour.

Meanwhile, UPS is holding a hiring fair for seasonal workers. They’re looking to hire 1,240 workers in Charlotte. Driver positions start at $21 an hour and those who help move tractor-trailers around the facility can start at $30 an hour. Package handlers start at $16 an hour.

You can apply for most of these jobs online, but they’re also holding a job fair on Saturday from 10 am until 2 pm at 1600 Cottonwood Street in Charlotte.

Walmart and Target also both announced they’re hiring thousands of workers for the holiday, although far fewer than they did last year.

