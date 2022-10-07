Lincoln County deputies searching for missing man

NC DHHS Flu
Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in searching for a missing man.

Michael Taylor, 47, was reported missing on Oct. 6 from Janice Road in Lincolnton. His family member said he lived in the basement of the residence and he had not been seen since Oct. 2.

Taylor was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and purple shorts. He is diagnosed as being bipolar and requires daily insulin for Type 2 diabetes. He does not have the medication with him.

Taylor has short black hair, blue eyes and a full black beard. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Chad Taylor is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

